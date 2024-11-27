What Bills HC Sean McDermott said about WR Keon Coleman’s injury after bye week
The Buffalo Bills were greeted with some encouraging news upon their return from their bye week, as rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman is set to make his return to practice in a limited capacity. Head coach Sean McDermott has also not ruled him out for Buffalo's Week 13 Sunday Night Football clash with the San Francisco 49ers, indicating that the Bills' primary boundary wideout could be gearing up for his return.
“Keon Coleman will be limited today, we’ll see how it goes each day as we move through the week," McDermott said while addressing the media Wednesday.
Coleman missed two consecutive games in the lead-up to Buffalo's bye week after being knocked out of its Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins. Miami safety Jordan Poyer collided with Coleman on a late deep ball attempt, crushing the rookie's wrist under his helmet and sidelining him up to this point.
Coleman has not practiced since injuring his wrist, and he was ruled out for Buffalo's Week 11 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs the preceding Monday. His Wednesday return to practice (albeit in a limited capacity) and as-of-now undetermined Week 13 status are, thus, encouraging signs.
Despite missing the last two games, Coleman is sitting in second on the team in receiving yards with 417 on 22 receptions; his three touchdowns are tied for the team lead. The big-bodied pass-catcher was starting to hit his stride prior to his injury, as he produced at least 70 yards receiving in two of three games leading up to Week 9.
Buffalo needs Coleman to return soon, as it's been without him and tight end Dalton Kincaid, who is dealing with a knee injury. Coleman has been dealing with a wrist injury alongside Amari Cooper, who also missed two games with a wrist knock before returning and making a significant impact on the team's Week 11 win over the Chiefs.
The Bills are set to return to the field from their bye week this Sunday night when they host the 49ers. Whether the offense will be at full strength for the game is the biggest question entering the Thanksgiving weekend.
