49ers injury report: Will Bills have to face Brock Purdy or Nick Bosa in Week 13?
The San Francisco 49ers may have their starting field general back for their Week 13 Sunday Night Football clash with the Buffalo Bills, but they’ll be without their pivotal left tackle and pass rusher. Quarterback Brock Purdy has been designated as questionable for the primetime bout while offensive lineman Trent Williams and defensive end Joey Bosa have been ruled out.
Purdy picked up a shoulder injury in San Francisco’s Week 11 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and was subsequently ruled out for his team’s Week 12 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed initial pessimism about his availability for Week 13, and while he’s still not certain to play, he was a full participant on Friday, with the sideline boss telling reporters that he expects the third-year passer to suit up.
The signal-caller figures to provide a boost to what is still a banged-up San Francisco offense, as he’s completed 66% of his passes for 2,613 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. That said, the odds of the 49ers spreading the ball around through the air are looking increasingly unlikely, as there could be upwards of a foot of snow on the ground in Orchard Park come kickoff.
Also complicating matters a bit for San Francisco offensively is the absence of Williams, a four-time All-Pro who is set to miss his second consecutive game with an ankle injury. Unequivocally one of the league's top offensive tackles, Williams has allowed just one sack and 17 total quarterback pressures this year; fourth-year lineman Jaylon Moore figures to get the start in his place.
Bosa also figures to be a notable absence, as he leads the Niners in sacks through 12 weeks with seven. He, too, missed Week 12 with a hip/oblique injury, and former Buffalo defender Leonard Floyd stepped up in his place to the tune of two sacks; San Francisco will be hoping Floyd makes a similar impact this week against his former club.
The Bills have also released their final injury report of the week; tight end Dalton Kincaid will not play Sunday, while rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman and linebacker Matt Milano are questionable.
