Hailee Steinfeld cheers on Josh Allen in a rare Bills game sighting
An uber-famous actress was among the Highmark Stadium crowd to watch the Buffalo Bills’ Week 3 dismantling of the Jacksonville Jaguars, as singer and Academy Award-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld was photographed in a suite at the game. Steinfeld, who is the girlfriend of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, was not shown on the ESPN broadcast.
Allen and Steinfeld have been linked since they were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023, but they kept things on the down low until the quarterback made it Instagram official in July 2024.
Since then, fans have been eager for glimpses of the couple, though sightings have been few and far between. She's been more open about her Bills fandom in recent weeks, writing about the Western New York faithful and the Buffalo thrifting scene in a September edition of her Beau Society newsletter.
The True Grit and Hawkeye actress seemed to be a good luck charm for Buffalo on Monday night, as the Bills dominated the Jaguars in a commanding 47-10 victory to improve their record to 3-0 this season. It was yet another stellar outing from Allen to kick off the campaign, as he's thrown for seven touchdowns and rushed for two while taking care of the football (he's yet to throw an interception).
Coincidence? We’ll let you decide!
The couple likes to keep their relationship private, so it's currently unknown whether Steinfeld will be spotted at additional upcoming games.
However, if you’re a fan of the pair, it might be worth scanning the crowd next time you’re at the stadium. Who knows, you might just catch a glimpse of Allen’s good luck charm cheering him on,
