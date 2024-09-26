Josh Allen MVP Watch: Bills' QB has no rival through three weeks
No disrespect to Lamar Jackson, but Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen was the real NFL MVP last year.
For reasons previously detailed on this website by yours truly, Allen deserved his flowers in 2023 and he continues to prove worthy thus far this fall. Through the first three weeks of the 2024 campaign, Allen has been Superman for an undefeated team that was supposed to fall flat according to the "expert" preseason projections.
Amidst the narrative that the Bills have no true No. 1 wide receiver since trading away Stefon Diggs, Allen has been surgical, smart and accurate throwing the football through three consecutive victories. He leads all AFC passers in yards per attempt (8.8) and touchdown passes (7). His 133.7 quarterback rating is the highest in the NFL and the supposedly turnover-prone passer has not yet been intercepted.
Allen, a highly-effective dual threat, averages 5.0 yards per carry and has scored two touchdowns on the ground. He's on pace to rush for more than 420 yards for the seventh year in a row.
The 28-year-old Allen, the only man in NFL history to account for 40+ total touchdowns in four straight seasons, continues to score seemingly at will. The physical unicorn is averaging 3.0 total touchdowns per outing through three games. That's on pace for 51 total touchdowns, which would likely top the league.
In Week 4, Allen will get the chance to take the stage against the Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens (1-2) in a primetime road matchup that the home team needs desperately. A win on Sunday Night Football in Jackson's backyard would go a long way in proving his on-field superiority compared to Jackson and the rest of the 2018 quarterback class.
When the Bills invade M&T Bank Stadium on September 29 for an 8:20 pm ET kickoff, it'll be the first meeting between the two franchises since October 2, 2022 when Buffalo stormed back for a 23-20 win. Allen passed for 213 yards and one touchdown while adding 70 yards and a rushing touchdown on the ground.
After opening the season with 17:2 wagering odds to win the NFL MVP, Allen has surpassed Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes as the league-wide favorite. DraftKings lists Allen at +225 to win MVP while Mahomes sits at 3:1 (+300). If you "stan" Josh Allen, place your bet now because those odds will drop further if Buffalo can top Baltimore in Week 4.
While the average fan may be waiting all day for a Sunday night, the Allen enthusiasts have been waiting all offseason for this head-to-head opportunity.
