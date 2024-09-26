Future GOAT? Bills QB Josh Allen off to a better career start than Tom Brady
Few quarterbacks in NFL history have been more productive than Tom Brady. The long-time New England Patriots (and momentary Tampa Bay Buccaneers) signal-caller won seven Super Bowls and five Super Bowl MVPs throughout his fruitful decades-spanning career, retiring after the 2022 campaign as the league’s all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completions.
Notice how we said few quarterbacks; though it may be difficult to believe, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is actually off to a more productive start to his NFL career than Brady. FanDuel recently posted a graphic breaking down the two quarterback’s statistics through the first 107 games of their respective careers; Allen has the edge over the surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer in several key categories, including total yards, total touchdowns, passer rating, and interceptions (the Buffalo signal-caller has thrown fewer).
There are a few important caveats here; it’s unclear whether Brady’s rookie season (he appeared in only one game as a rookie) accounts for one or 16 of the 107 games in question. It should also be noted that a hefty chunk of Brady’s production—and, thus, remembered greatness—came in the middle-and-latter portions of his career; for example, he threw for over 4,000 yards in just two of his first seven seasons as a starter (we’re using seven years as the sample size as Allen is currently in his seventh season). He surpassed that total in six of his next seven non-injury-impacted campaigns.
Regardless of the disclaimers, Allen having more production and statistical success than arguably the greatest quarterback of all time in several key categories through 107 games is objectively impressive. Buffalo’s franchise passer having more total yards and touchdowns than Brady is a testament to his rushing prowess, as Allen has rushed for 3,696 yards and 55 touchdowns throughout his professional career. It’s also humorous that the ‘turnover machine’ that is Allen has thrown for fewer interceptions than Brady over the same sample size.
Where Brady has the edge over Allen over the same stretch is in team and individual accolades; Brady led his team to three Super Bowl victories throughout his first seven seasons as a starter while earning two Super Bowl MVPs, one NFL MVP nod, and an NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award. Allen has not yet made it to a Super Bowl or won an NFL MVP/Offensive Player of the Year Award.
If his start to the 2024 campaign is any indication, however, this could be set to change soon. Allen is second in the NFL in passing touchdowns (seven) and first in total scores (nine) through three games, looking more surgical, focused, and generally free than he has in years past as he’s led an offense that has been one of the league’s most productive. He’s currently the betting favorite to earn NFL MVP honors this year, and if the offense keeps producing at its current rate, it’s difficult to imagine many teams stopping them come January and February.
Allen obviously has a ways to go before he can ultimately be remembered among the likes of Brady, but he’s off to a pretty solid start.
