WATCH: Rookie WR Keon Coleman catches first passes from Josh Allen
They’re likely among the easiest completions the two will ever connect for, but they count just the same when it comes to building a rapport.
The Buffalo Bills commenced voluntary organized team activities on Tuesday, with quarterback Josh Allen and rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman being among those in attendance. Their connection will be paramount to Buffalo’s success in the 2024 season and onwards, and it’s one that’s now being established at One Bills Drive; the Bills posted a short compilation of Allen-to-Coleman completions on their X account following Tuesday’s practice.
Coleman, whom Buffalo selected with the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, figures to play a prominent immediate role in the Bills’ receiving corps given the offseason departures of previous lead contributors Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. The two combined for 1,929 receiving yards in the 2023 campaign, with Buffalo hoping to spread these yards out amongst Coleman, free agent signee Curtis Samuel, third-year contributor Khalil Shakir, and sophomore tight end Dalton Kincaid in an attempt to keep the offense on track this season.
And Coleman certainly has the talent necessary to account for a healthy portion of that yardage—he caught 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Florida State Seminoles last season—but he’s generally a bit unrefined, and one could reasonably expect to see some growing pains as he learns how to consistently win and separate as an alpha boundary receiver at the professional level.
It’s all going to take time and repetition; that said, it’s nice to see him developing a solid rapport with his new signal-caller already. Let’s hope the reps against air translate well against defensive backs.