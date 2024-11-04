What Bills QB Josh Allen said about WR Keon Coleman after drop results in INT
Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman has had a strong start to his 2024 campaign, but things didn't go according to plan in his team's 30-27 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Coleman received only two (official) targets in the game, with one of them being a drop in the red zone that fell into the hands of Miami cornerback Jalen Ramsey for an interception. The drop, which would have likely been a walk-in touchdown if caught, gave the Dolphins the ball on their own three-yard line and set up a 14-play, 97-yard touchdown drive that ate up most of the second quarter.
Quarterback Josh Allen stayed the course and did not let his confidence in the rookie waver, however, later targeting Coleman on a two-point conversion before finding him for a 21-yard completion on the fourth quarter drive that ended with Quintin Morris' touchdown.
Allen would turn Coleman's way once again on the final drive of the game, targeting him on a deep pass that ultimately fell incomplete. Former Buffalo and current Miami defensive back Jordan Poyer hit Coleman in the head on the play, however, prompting an unnecessary roughness penalty that gave the Bills a free 15 yards and a fresh set of downs. It was the key play to set up a game-winning 61-yard field goal by Tyler Bass to help Buffalo win.
After the game, Allen spoke about putting his trust in the rookie after the bad drop earlier in the game.
“Trusting him," Allen said. "Third-and-long, biggest play of the game, throw one up for him. Obviously we get the flag to extend the drive, but I trust him implicitly. Love the guy, and hopefully he’s okay.”
Coleman was knocked out of the game with an injury after the Poyer hit. He was seen wearing a brace on his right wrist, but no update on the severity of the injury or how much time he could miss (if any) has been provided.
Coleman has made 22 receptions for 417 yards and three touchdowns thus far this season. He's the second leading receiver on the team behind Khalil Shakir.
Throughout the offseason and regular season, Allen has consistently praised the second-round pick for his ability to make big plays and catch 50-50 balls. The biggest concern for Buffalo is making sure Coleman is healthy and ready to go soon, but one drop won't define Allen's decision to keep throwing it to him in the big moments.
