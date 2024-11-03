What Bills QB Josh Allen said after Tyler Bass’ game-winning kick vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills’ locker room was almost universally emotional following the team’s thrilling Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins, with their leader perhaps most visibly wearing his heart on his sleeve.
Veteran kicker Tyler Bass had constructed an outing anticipated of the current iteration of the kicker in the lead-up to the final moments of the contest, going two-for-two on field goals while missing an extra point and hitting the upright on another. He would ultimately get his redemption as he nailed a franchise-record 61-yard kick in the game's final seconds, securing a 30-27 Buffalo win against the Dolphins.
Quarterback Josh Allen gave credit to his teammate after the game, emotionally reflecting on Bass' journey to this moment.
“So proud of him," Allen said. "So happy for him. Got emotional in my little post-game speech out there. Just the trials and tribulations that he’s been through this year, obviously missing one early in the day, hitting the pole on another. He could’ve easily put it in the tank. A 61-yard field goal to win a game against a division rival, it’s what stories are made of. I love him, I respect him so much. Everybody in that locker room is so happy for him. He’s our guy.”
Bass finished the game three-of-three on his field goals including the 61-yarder, but he missed the aforementioned extra point, his third missed PAT of the season. He's also missed three field goals this year.
There has been much noise about Bass' performance all season, as he entered Week 9 having made just 80% of his field goals and 92.9% of his extra points on the year. The Bills, at one point, even signed a kicker to their practice squad to challenge Bass for the job. The veteran would hold on to the job, and Buffalo showed its confidence by giving him the opportunity to win the game for it in Week 9; he obviously delivered.
Though open to moving on, the Bills very evidently did not want to part ways with Bass, expressing confidence in him throughout the season despite his struggles. His franchise record-breaking game-winning Week 9 kick should be the confidence boost the 27-year-old needs moving forward.
