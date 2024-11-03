Bills K Tyler Bass emotionally reflects on incredible game-winning kick vs. Dolphins
You’d be forgiven for watching Tyler Bass’ astonishing 61-yard game-winning field goal in the final minute of the Buffalo Bills’ Week 9 victory over the Miami Dolphins and deducing that this is a regular occurrence for the veteran.
He looked calm, cool, and collected, as though he makes kicks that travel more than half the length of the field each and every week. Lined up at midfield with the game literally on his leg, Bass didn’t blink, with his kick having room to spare as it soared through the middle of the uprights.
It, again, looked routine, but Bass’ kicks have been anything but for much of the last year. He struggled in the 2023 regular-and-post-seasons, with his woes carrying over into the first eight games of the 2024 campaign; he had made just 80% of his field goals and 92.9% of his extra points entering Week 9. Buffalo’s brass publicly expressed confidence in Bass amid his struggles, but it had also been preparing for life without him, expressing an openness to pivot to a “better option” before ultimately signing a kicker to its practice squad (a player it's since cut).
And it looked as though Week 9 was gearing up to be yet another lackluster outing from Bass, as he missed a third-quarter extra point before doinking another PAT off the upright later in the game. That’s what made his last-minute game-winning field goal all the more special—it was not only an incredibly difficult, franchise record-breaking kick, but it came amid a years-stretching series of struggles that, at times, looked destined to end in divorce between him and the club.
The 27-year-old emotionally reflected on the kick after the win, telling reporters that it comes as a result of him simply staying dedicated to his craft.
“Man, it means everything,” Bass said. “Very emotional. Haven’t really processed it yet. Just put in a lot of work, man, was just focused on right here, right now, the present, and being patient with everything, man. You’re going to go through ups and downs, but just continue to put your best foot forward. We did that today. Just very emotional.”
It’s been a challenging few months for Bass, with the veteran kicker experiencing the same self-doubt that a period of underperformance in the workplace would breed in any human being. He’s worked through it by simply reminding himself why he’s doing what he’s doing and that he belongs, an idea that was proven in the final moment of Buffalo’s Week 9 win as it moved to 7-2 on the season.
“Just reminding myself that I love this,” Bass said. “I love this sport, this is what I’ve dreamed of. When I was out there, I honestly wasn’t thinking about anything. Just went through my process and trusted my preparation, and that was it.”
