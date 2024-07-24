WATCH: Keon Coleman goes up and gets pass from Josh Allen at Bills training camp
This is a sight the Buffalo faithful could get used to.
The Buffalo Bills kicked off their 2024 training camp at Rochester’s St. John Fisher University Wednesday morning, giving fans their first opportunity to watch second-round pick—and presumptive immediate X wide receiver—Keon Coleman don the iconic charging Buffalo helmet. He’s already making his presence felt, coming down with an impressive grab during the session's early drill work.
Coleman creates separation off the line (albeit against a coach or trainer) and fades toward the back of the endzone, going up and getting a pass from quarterback Josh Allen.
Though this individual rep was against air, this is something that Buffalo hopes to see from Coleman throughout not only his rookie season, but his entire professional career; the team selected him with the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in part due to his 6-foot-3 frame and big-play ability, his catch radius and ‘alley-oop’ upside figuring to be oft-used in the red zone this fall.
He put his ability on display throughout the 2023 college football season, coming down with an impressive 11 touchdowns in his sole season at Florida State. He figures to play a prominent role in the Bills’ revamped receiving corps this season; Buffalo parted ways with Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs in the spring, leaving 241 targets, 152 receptions, 1,929 yards, and 15 receiving touchdowns unaccounted for from a season ago. The team hopes that Coleman can account for a significant chunk of this production, and it’s encouraging to see that he’s already putting his big-play ability on display early in camp.
