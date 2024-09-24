LeBron James praises Bills QB Josh Allen amid unbelievable first half vs. Jaguars
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen put on a clinic in the first half of the team’s Week 3 Monday Night Football matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, completing 22 of 28 passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns as his team constructed a 34-3 halftime lead.
It was simply a textbook Allen half in which he was playing to the fullest of his abilities; he was taking what the defense was giving him, often taking open short-to-intermediate passes to move the ball down the field before attacking the secondary for chunk plays, like his 28-yard first quarter completion to Dalton Kincaid and his 24-yard touchdown completion with rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman.
It’s a half of play that may as well be studied by aspiring quarterbacks everywhere (and even some who are currently in the NFL), as it was near-flawless. The Buffalo faithful are used to Allen’s heroics, but this particular half was something special; four-time NBA MVP and mainstream superstar LeBron James was even impressed by what he saw, sharing praise for the Bills’ signal-caller on X midway through the first half.
James has been the unequivocal face of the NBA for over two decades and is one of the most recognizable figures in American culture, so praise from an athlete of his status should not be overlooked. What can we say? Special players know special players when they see them.
This isn’t the first time that James has expressed a liking for Allen; a recent ESPN poll of 103 anonymous NFL players concluded that Allen was the NFL’s most overrated signal caller, and the four-time NBA Champion came to the passer’s defense on Instagram by commenting “I GUARANTEE he’s at the top of the scouting report before playing Buffalo offensively” on a post.
Allen’s start against the Jaguars was nothing short of spectacular, so much so that some of the most prominent athletes in the world are taking notice. Making matters better (or worse, if you're a Jacksonville fan) is the fact that there’s still another half to go.
