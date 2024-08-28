LeBron James defends Bills star Josh Allen after he’s voted NFL’s ‘most overrated’ QB
Greatness recognizes greatness.
This old adage proved true on Wednesday morning, as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen received a ringing endorsement from a surprising source. The dominant signal caller, as he oft-is, has been at the center of NFL discourse over the past few days after an ESPN survey of 103 anonymous NFL players ranked Allen as the league’s “most overrated” quarterback; the same survey ranked Allen as the NFL’s fourth-best passer, but it’s his ranking atop the ‘overrated’ category that has prompted the bulk of the conversation.
The majority of people chiming in on the discourse disagree with the designation, as Allen is patently one of the league’s most dominant players. He’s accounted for over 40 total touchdowns in an NFL-record four consecutive seasons, receiving NFL MVP votes in three of those campaigns; his impact on the game is nearly immeasurable, so it was simply a bit odd to see some of his peers describe him as ‘overrated.’ Four-time NBA champion LeBron James came to Allen’s defense on Wednesday morning, praising Allen in an Instagram comment.
“I GUARANTEE he’s at the top of the scouting report before playing Buffalo offensively!” James commented on a Sports Illustrated Instagram post. “So who cares?”
James knows a thing or two about dominating his respective sport; he’s earned four NBA MVP Awards and 20 NBA All-Star nods throughout his incredibly productive career, firmly entrenching himself in the “greatest basketball player of all time” conversation. He understands what greatness looks like, so when he endorses an athlete regardless of sport, it’s likely wise to listen.
And the NBA superstar is correct in his assessment that Allen is undoubtedly the top player that teams prepare for when gearing up to face Buffalo, as he’s a one-man wrecking crew who is as apt to throw the ball 80 yards over an opponent’s head as he is to hurdle over them as a runner. Critics often point to his turnover total as indication that he’s “overrated” (he’s accounted for 102 total turnovers as a professional), but it’s a rather ignorant talking point considering that he’s totaled 221 touchdowns over his six-year career.
Teams can forgive turnovers when they’re an occasional byproduct of sustained excellence.
James' endorsement is cool to see, but Allen likely isn’t allowing the new discourse to impact his psyche all that much. He’ll look to quietly overcome his doubters by being dominant yet again in the 2024 campaign.
