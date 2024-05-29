WATCH: Bills QB Josh Allen featured prominently in new Gatorade commercial
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has continued his ascension into mainstream stardom, appearing alongside several other prominent athletes in a new Gatorade commercial.
The commercial kicks off the sports drink company’s relaunched “Is It In You?” campaign, a reference to its tagline from the late 1990s. Michael Jordan—who starred in the initial campaign—narrates the new spot. The advertisement borrows several aesthetic cues from the vintage commercial, including the black-and-white colorway and vibrantly-colored sweat.
Allen appears in the commercial alongside Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, reigning WNBA Finals MVP A’ja Wilson, U.S. Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, and three-time All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum.
It’s yet another prominent partnership for Allen, who has emerged as one of the most dominant (and marketable) quarterbacks in professional football over the past several years. He’s appeared in advertisements for prominent companies and products like Paramount Plus, Verizon, and Tostitos; he even appeared on the cover of EA Sports Madden NFL 24.
The advertising partnerships are well-deserved for the 28-year-old. He’s a generally affable former All-Pro with a charismatic personality who frequently plays in front of millions of viewers in primetime football games—it’s easy to see why corporations wish to use him in marketing.