Bills Central

QB Josh Allen the only Bills player ranked among NFL's Top 50 entering 2024 season

Josh Allen is the only Buffalo Bills player to crack PFF's Top 50 entering the 2024 NFL season, yet people still question his ability to elevate his surroundings.

Kyle Silagyi

Jan 15, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates a touch down in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 2024 AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 15, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates a touch down in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 2024 AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports / Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Pro Football Focus spent the final days of the annual NFL offseason lull by publishing the aptly-named PFF50, a yearly exercise in which the outlet ranks the league’s top 50 players based on a bevy of factors, among them the website’s in-house player grades. The Buffalo Bills have just one representative on this year’s list, and you likely wouldn’t be hard-pressed to figure out who it is.

Quarterback Josh Allen is the lone Buffalo player on PFF’s ranking, slotting in at No. 12 amongst his peers. Lead PFF NFL analyst Sam Monson praised the passer’s ability to overcome coaching-related adversity and noted that the 2023 campaign, by the publication’s metric, was actually Allen’s strongest as a professional.

“Buffalo’s offense wasn’t as good last season as it had been in the past, and the team made a coaching change because of it, but Josh Allen remains a unique player at the position, capable of invalidating any defense with his arm or legs,” Monson wrote. “Allen actually posted the best PFF overall grade (92.1) and the second-best adjusted completion rate (77.1%) of his career in 2023.”

Related: Legendary basketball coach Tom Izzo praises Bills rookie WR: 'I love him'

Most would likely agree that the 2023 season likely wasn’t Allen’s best as a professional, but that’s far from a slight, as the quarterback has constructed some gaudy stat lines throughout his career. His passing touchdowns decreased and interceptions increased last season, with his total rushing yardage also dipping a bit. That said, he still recorded a league-high 44 total touchdowns, the fourth-consecutive year in which he’s tallied over 40 total scores.

A comparatively lesser year from Allen is still an MVP-caliber season.

Allen is the second-highest-ranked quarterback on PFF’s 2024 list, with Kansas City Chiefs passer Patrick Mahomes sitting at No. 1 overall. This serves as a slight improvement for Allen, as he was ranked as the No. 3 passer on last year’s list behind both Mahomes and Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow. The former Heisman Trophy winner fell to No. 17 overall on this year’s list; Allen slotted in at No. 12 overall in both renditions.

Josh Allen
Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen and Joe Burrow meet near midfield after the Bengals beat the Bills 27-10 to advance to the AFC Championship game against Kanas City . / Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from PFF’s ranking is the fact that Allen is the only Buffalo player featured. Checking in around the league to some of the other teams that boast premier quarterbacks, the Mahomes-led Chiefs have five additional players in the top 50, including two in the top 15. The Lamar Jackson-led Ravens have an additional four players in the top 50 while Burrow is joined by wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in the top 25.

If PFF’s rankings are any indication, Allen has considerably less to work with than his peers both offensively and defensively. If he’s able to carry the team’s reworked roster—a unit that lost several stalwart starters this offseason—to another AFC East title and solid postseason outing this season, his status among the league’s elite should no longer be questioned. 

— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Kyle Silagyi

KYLE SILAGYI

Home/News