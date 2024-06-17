2024 Bills 53-man roster projection: Post-minicamp edition
The Buffalo Bills will begin their final ramp-up toward the 2024 NFL season late next month when they commence their annual training camp at St. John Fisher University. The team recently concluded its three-day mandatory minicamp at One Bills Drive, the event serving as one final opportunity for players on the roster bubble to better their fortunes before the final push toward the new campaign.
Several players were able to take advantage of the opportunity, consistently impressing to better position themselves for the roster ahead of training camp. With that in mind, here’s our post-minicamp Buffalo 53-man roster projection.
To track how our projection has changed throughout the offseason, check out our past renditions:
Offense
Quarterback (2)
- Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky
We’re not kicking off with any surprises, as doing so would be unrealistic. Josh Allen is one of the best signal-callers in the league—he’s the only player in NFL history to total over 40 touchdowns in four consecutive seasons. He’ll lead the Bills’ offense yet again in the 2024 campaign; he’ll be backed up by Mitchell Trubisky, who returns to Buffalo after a brief stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Shane Buechele is, expectedly, the odd man out in the quarterback room.
Running Back (4)
- James Cook, Ray Davis, Ty Johnson, FB Reggie Gilliam
This is another relatively easy position group to project, depending on your opinions regarding Ty Johnson. James Cook enters the 2024 campaign fresh off a breakout sophomore effort in which he tallied 1,567 scrimmage yards and six total touchdowns, surprisingly showing that he has the ability to be a featured back as opposed to a complementary piece. Buffalo selected Kentucky running back Ray Davis, a stout between-the-tackles runner, in the fourth round of the 2024 draft; he figures to spell Cook in short-yardage and goalline situations. Reggie Gilliam is a key special teamer and occasional offensive piece who is valued by the Bills’ coaching staff.
Johnson is the most ‘controversial’ choice here, but he flashed down the stretch of the 2023 campaign, picking up 194 scrimmage yards alongside a receiving touchdown. He’s a jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none type back—he’s got a bit of power and receiving upside, but he’s not exceptional in any particular field. He can spell both Cook and Johnson, an element that may be enough to keep him on the roster.
Related: Process of Perfecting Important Detail during Buffalo Bills' Offseason Program
Wide Receiver (6)
- Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mack Hollins, Chase Claypool
The top three names are not at all surprising, as this year’s receiving corps appears to be built around third-year contributor Khalil Shakir, rookie Keon Coleman, and free agent signee Curtis Samuel. The three possess individually unique skill sets that figure to allow Buffalo to generate production in a myriad of ways. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was a late-offseason addition who brings boundary experience and championship pedigree to the unit, while Mack Hollins is a veteran who has earned consistent praise from Allen and general manager Brandon Beane throughout the spring.
Chase Claypool is the only change from our pre-minicamp projection. The 25-year-old, who is just a few years removed from being viewed as one of the most promising young wideouts in football, shined throughout OTAs and minicamp, making consistent plays and impressing the coaching staff with his work ethic. His roster status is far from locked in, but if the final unit were determined today, he’d be on it.
Tight End (3)
- Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Quintin Morris
Dalton Kincaid is a sophomore pass-catcher who figures to be the focal point of Buffalo’s aerial attack. Dawson Knox is a veteran tight end who is coming off career lows in receptions and receiving yards, but he’s improved as a blocker throughout his career, an element that the Bills will lean on as Kincaid becomes the more featured receiving threat. Quintin Morris is a converted wide receiver who has become a core special teamer for the team, and he’s also flashed offensively when given the occasional opportunity.
Related: Bills second-year TE showing increased confidence at minicamp
Offensive Line (9)
- Dion Dawkins, David Edwards, Connor McGovern, O'Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown, La'el Collins, Ryan Van Demark, Alec Anderson, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
Dion Dawkins, David Edwards, Connor McGovern, O’Cyrus Torrence, and Spencer Brown project as the starters across the offensive line. McGovern, who started 17 games at left guard for the Bills last season, is making an offseason transition to center, but the pivot is actually the 26-year-old’s preferred position; he’ll be replaced at guard by David Edwards, who has 45 career starts under his belt.
Offseason addition La’el Collins has experience at both guard and tackle; the vast majority of his recent experience comes at right tackle, but he could theoretically push Edwards at left guard. Ryan Van Demark is a developmental tackle who was on Buffalo’s 53-man roster last year, while Alec Anderson is its swiss-army-knife offensive lineman who can play all five spots. Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, a former Georgia center whom the team selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, projects as a long-term piece for the Bills; he likely won’t see the field too much as a rookie, but he’s too valuable to attempt to stash on the practice squad.
Defense
Defensive Line (9)
- DT: Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, DeWayne Carter, Austin Johnson
- DE: Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Von Miller, Dawuane Smoot, Javon Solomon
The defensive tackle room seems quite set; Ed Oliver is coming off a season in which he established himself as one of the league’s best interior pass-rush generators, and he’ll again be flanked by the ever-stout DaQuan Jones. Third-round pick DeWayne Carer and offseason addition Austin Johnson will man the second unit. DeShawn Williams or Eli Ankou could sneak onto the bottom of the roster, but they’ll need strong camps to do so over depth pieces at other positions.
Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa figure to start for the team at defensive end, while Von Miller will stick around due to the reality of his contract (the team also has hopes that he’ll return to form in the 2024 campaign). Dawuane Smoot is a well-rounded veteran who is a more than capable DE4, while Javon Solomon is a high-upside pass-rush specialist who could see passing down work as a rookie; he’s coming off a season in which he led the FBS in sacks with 16.
Related: Josh Allen, Von Miller top egregious Bills player ratings on Madden NFL 25
Linebacker (6)
- Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams, Edefuan Ulofoshio, Baylon Spector, Nicholas Morrow
Buffalo made a number of late-offseason additions to the linebacker group—signing players like Deion Jones and local product Joe Andreessen—but neither figure to realistically contend for the roster. Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard will again start for the team in the middle of the defense, backed up by sophomore linebacker Dorian Williams. Edefuan Ulofoshio, Baylon Spector, and Nicholas Morrow will primarily be special teamers, with the rookie Ulofoshio, in particular, sticking out as a rangy defender who could impress if given a defensive opportunity.
Cornerback (4)
- Rasul Douglas, Christian Benford, Kaiir Elam, Ja'Marcus Ingram
Rasul Douglas and Christian Benford are penciled in as Buffalo’s starters at cornerback, but that’s not for Kaiir Elam’s lack of trying—the recent first-round pick, who many had written off as a bust entering his third season, shined at minicamp, making several splash plays to temporarily cement himself as the team’s primary boundary cornerback. He’ll attempt to build on his strong start at next month’s training camp. Former University at Buffalo defender Ja’Marcus Ingram projects as an extreme depth corner and special teams contributor.
Related: Too much, too soon?: NFL analyst questions Bills' offseason changes to core
Nickel (2)
- Taron Johnson, Daequan Hardy
Taron Johnson has been a foundational piece of Buffalo’s defense since his injection into the starting lineup in the 2018 season. He’s one of the best nickel cornerbacks in the NFL, earning second-team All-Pro honors last season; he’s even taken on more of a leadership role this spring given the offseason departures of Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, and Tre’Davious White. Sixth-round pick Daequan Hardy projects as his primary backup; he won’t see the field barring any unforeseen circumstances, but he may see time as a special teams returner.
Safety (5)
- Taylor Rapp, Cole Bishop, Mike Edwards, Cam Lewis, Damar Hamlin
The returning Taylor Rapp already seems to have secured one of two available starting safety spots in Buffalo, with the other role up for grabs at training camp. Free agent signee Mike Edwards and rookie Cole Bishop are the primary names in the competition, but Damar Hamlin re-entered the conversation with a strong minicamp in which he impressed Buffalo’s coaching staff. Cam Lewis has been a key special teamer in Orchard Park for a while, something that makes his roster status quite secure.
Related: Bills' Current Starter appreciates helpful former safeties Hyde and Poyer
Specialists (3)
- Tyler Bass, Sam Martin, Reid Ferguson
No changes here from a season ago, despite the wishes of some fans. Tyler Bass is coming off an underwhelming finish to his 2023 season and reportedly struggled at minicamp, but he’s the only kicker on Buffalo’s roster. Sam Martin will need to cement himself above undrafted free agent Jack Browning on the depth chart to retain the team’s punter role, but given the fact that Browning also kicked at San Diego State and, thus, needs to learn how to hold, we’ll give the nod to Martin