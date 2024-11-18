What Bills QB Josh Allen said about his unbelievable game-sealing TD run vs. Chiefs
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has averaged roughly 60 rushing yards per game in his seven previous career bouts against the Kansas City Chiefs, and thus, it’s only fitting that he would make the most significant play on their Week 11 matchup with his legs.
Up 23-21 late in the fourth quarter, Allen and co. faced a fourth-and-two in Kansas City territory, a field goal doing the team little good. Buffalo, thus, relied on Allen to gain the necessary yardage, and he picked it up and then some, breaking off a stellar 26-yard touchdown run to all but seal the game for the Bills. He finished the game with a 67.5% completion percentage, 317 total yards, and two total touchdowns, but it’s his fourth quarterback touchdown run that, expectedly, is receiving the most fanfare.
Allen spoke about his rushing score after knocking off the previously undefeated Chiefs, telling reporters that he “just made a play.”
“Fourth-and-two, appreciate coach for trusting us," Allen said. "Really had a play for man [coverage], could’ve checked out of it, they held a pretty good man look. They dropped out into zone. Again, just trying to create and keep the play alive. There was a crease, and just trusted the feet.
“Anytime you give the ball back to Pat [Mahomes] and that offense down six with the game on the line, I’ll tell you what, they like their odds in that situation. Wanting to get six or seven to try to make it a two-score game.”
It may have been just another play to Allen, but in the grand scheme of things, these are the types of plays that win MVP awards. Video of the play has gone viral on social media, with fans and pundits around the league reacting to the quarterback's heroics.
Next Gen Stats added some context to the play, writing that Allen had just a 1.2% chance of scoring six on the run.
Buffalo has secured a significant victory and is now only two wins shy of claiming its fifth straight AFC East championship. With only six games left on the docket, the Bills are now entering their bye week, which offers a much-needed break. Given Buffalo's extensive injury list, this additional week off should aid in the recovery and rest of players as they get ready for the final push.
Perhaps said push will be capped off with Allen's first NFL MVP nod.
