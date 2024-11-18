Bills QB Josh Allen enters a league of his own with latest win over Patrick Mahomes
Western New Yorkers are well aware that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one-of-one, and the franchise passer is now in a league of his own when it comes to playing against a signal-caller whom many believe will ultimately go down as the greatest quarterback in NFL history.
Allen led his team to a riveting 30-21 win over the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, sealing the victory with a stellar 26-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run that thrust him back into the forefront of NFL MVP conversations. The win was Allen’s fourth career victory over Kansas City and its three-time Super Bowl MVP passer Patrick Mahomes; per CBS Sports, Allen is now the only quarterback in the NFL to win four games against Mahomes in their career.
Allen has a 4-4 career record against Mahomes and co., winning their last four regular-season meetings. What makes the Buffalo quarterback being the first signal-caller to tally four wins against the Mahomes-led Chiefs all the more unbelievable is the fact that the teams are not in the same division; the Bills and Kansas City are not guaranteed to match up against each other each year, yet they’ve met in each of the last five seasons (and twice in three of them) thanks to their respective quality.
As Buffalo fans are well aware, three of Allen’s four career losses against Mahomes have come in the playoffs, as the Bills have not yet been able to get over the proverbial roadblock that is Kansas City when the lights are brightest. Sunday’s win—and Allen’s league-best career success against Mahomes—proves that the team is capable of ultimately doing so; only time will tell whether Allen and his teammates will have the opportunity to notch their first playoff win against the Chiefs later this season.
