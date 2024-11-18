Studs and duds from Bills' statement win over previously-undefeated Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills exacted their revenge in their Week 11 bout with the Kansas City Chiefs, emerging victorious with a 30-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs to hand the back-to-back Super Bowl champions their first loss on the 2024 campaign.
Offensive injuries were the story for the Bills, with wide receiver Keon Coleman, tight end Dalton Kincaid, and right tackle Spencer Brown sidelined for the bout. Buffalo saw unlikely players like Curtis Samuel step up in their absences, and of course, star quarterback Josh Allen did Josh Allen things when it mattered most to help his team improve to 9-2 on the season.
With that, here are the studs and duds from Buffalo's win over Kansas City.
Studs: WR Curtis Samuel
Veteran wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who signed with the Bills in the offseason, didn't finish as Buffalo's leading wideout, but it was nice for fans to see him make an impact after being an offensive afterthought through the first 10 weeks of the season. He caught five of his six targets for 58 yards and scored his first touchdown as a Bill. Samuel showed off his quick feet and made some nice plays as he and other receivers like Khalil Shakir and Amari Cooper had to step up with Kincaid and Coleman out of the game.
Duds: Run Blocking
The Bills' offensive line was already at a disadvantage sans Brown, and his absence had a significant impact on the running game. Without Allen's 26-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, Buffalo would have averaged just 2.8 yards per carry on the ground. The pass blocking was great all game with no sacks allowed, but a usually good running team struggled to get any runs over 10 yards.
Stud: QB Josh Allen
Josh Allen almost didn't make the list, as he played well, but he is expected to play well. His game-clinching 26-yard touchdown run was the difference, as Allen finished with 57 rushing yards and 262 passing yards with two total touchdowns. In the season's biggest game, the star quarterback came through in front of the home crowd.
Stud: LB Terrel Bernard
Give credit to middle linebacker Terrel Bernard, who was all over the field for the Bills and made big plays throughout. Bernard led the team in tackles with eight and had one sack and the game-winning interception on the Chiefs' final drive of the game. All season (when healthy), Bernard has done so much for the defense, and he made his biggest play of the year yet when the lights were brightest.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —