WATCH: WR Keon Coleman shows inner Picasso, hilariously paints Bills logo
It was famed cubist artist Pablo Picasso who once stated it took “a lifetime to paint like a child;” Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman has accomplished the feat at just 21 years of age.
The wideout put his inner Picasso on display in a recent video posted by the NFL in which rookies paint the logos of their new teams from the best of their memories. While Coleman’s entry is certainly… inspired, it’s not heavily featured.
You can check out the full video here:
You see what we mean? Coleman, despite being an incredibly charismatic person with an endearing personality, is barely included in the clip. We took a screenshot of his painting because if you blinked while watching the video, you likely missed it.
Perhaps the NFL is suppressing—nay, censoring—his genius. This is an outrage that we will not stand for.
Jokes aside, this annual video is always a source of laughs and ushers in a bevy of new memes for fanbases around the league. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen was included in the version of the video produced shortly after the 2018 NFL Draft, and his rendition of the team’s logo is still referenced by fans today.
Coleman’s take on the logo is much more geometric than that of Allen, boasting sharper edges and bolder colors. Perhaps he was inspired by Picasso to give a cubist rendition of the Buffalo insignia—we know he’s an educated and intelligent person given his takes on smart shopping, so we won’t put it past him to have a deep interest in the arts.
We’ll end this piece how we started it, with another quote from Picasso—”Give me a museum and I’ll fill it.” The ‘museum’ Coleman is attempting to enter is the one in Canton, OH; he hopes to embark on the road to it when his rookie season kicks off this September.