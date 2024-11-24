WATCH: The Bills had a week off, but folding tables did not thanks to CBS insider
The Buffalo Bills may be on a bye week, but that didn’t spare tables across the United States from being broken.
CBS sent its NFL Today crew to Orchard Park last week to broadcast live from the Highmark Stadium parking lot ahead of Buffalo’s hotly anticipated Week 11 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The energy surrounding the show’s set was electric, even inspiring the show’s panel to take part in the celebrated Bills Mafia tradition of jumping through folding tables. Nate Burleson, J.J. Watt, Bill Cowher, and Matt Ryan went through tables last Sunday, giving the crowd something to cheer about before they entered the venue to watch the Bills put the first blemish on Kansas City’s 2024 record.
Related: These impressive stats prove that Bills are a ‘second half juggernaut’
Lead CBS insider Jonathan Jones was not among those who partook in the table-breaking last week, and he evidently felt left out. The insider capped off a segment on this week's edition of The NFL Today by jumping through a table of his own, showing great form that certainly would’ve earned a massive cheer had it occurred in front of the Buffalo faithful last week.
You can watch the clip below:
Commentator Ian Eagle even got in on the fun of the moment when the broadcast threw to him in Carolina, saying that Jones was “questionable [with] a lower back injury.”
Folding tables everywhere thought they were off the hook this week, but the spirit of Bills Mafia knows no bounds. The fanbase will have its next opportunity to break tables of their own next week when Buffalo hosts the San Francisco 49ers in a Sunday Night Football clash.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —