NFL disciplines Patrick Mahomes for unsportsmanlike conduct in loss to Bills
It was a tough day all around for Patrick Mahomes at Highmark Stadium in Week 11, and the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback is still feeling the effects.
After suffering his first loss of the season at the hands of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, Mahomes is losing money to the NFL office for his unsportsmanlike conduct on November 17. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that the league has fined the reigning Super Bowl MVP in the amount of $14,069 for a "violent gesture" following a fourth-quarter touchdown pass.
The impermissible incident happed after Mahomes found Noah Gray for a one-yard touchdown that cut the Bills' lead to 23-21 with 7:59 remaining in the game. The CBS cameras showed the KC quarterback gesturing as if he were brandishing a firearm with both fingers pointed in a hostile manner.
There were only nine penalties enforced during the game and a personal foul on Mahomes was not one of them.
Buffalo was unfazed by Mahomes's antics, answering by marching for a touchdown to seal a 30-21 victory. Out-dueling his highly-decorated counterpart, Josh Allen drove the dagger into the Chiefs' chances by rushing 26 yards for a score on a 4th-and-2 play.
The Bills intercepted Mahomes on the Chiefs' first and last possessions of the game, and he failed to reach the 200-yard passing mark. Known to pout after losses, Mahomes was seen giving a lukewarm reception to Allen at midfield following a fourth consecutive regular season defeat to Buffalo.
