Potential breakout WR misses Bills minicamp practice with lower-body injury
The Buffalo Bills were without wide receiver Khalil Shakir as they continued their 2024 mandatory minicamp on Wednesday afternoon
The third-year wide receiver missed Wednesday’s practice after leaving Tuesday’s session with an apparent lower-body injury. Reporters in attendance at One Bills Drive saw Shakir on the sideline of Wednesday's practice, but the wideout did not participate. Reporter Alex Brasky posted a social media video in which Shakir is seen standing on the sideline while wearing a sleeve on his left leg.
WKBW Sports Director Matt Bové posted an image of Shakir and noted that he “did work off to the side,” indicating that the injury likely isn’t as severe as some initially feared.
Shakir missing minicamp practice isn’t ideal, but it’s not the end of the world. He already has a demonstrated rapport with quarterback Josh Allen, emerging down the stretch of a sophomore season in which he caught 39 passes for 611 yards and two touchdowns. He’s the only wide receiver on Buffalo’s roster who has caught a pass from Allen in a regular season game, and his role figures to grow in prominence in the 2024 campaign following the offseason departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. His missing minicamp won’t jeopardize his role, and it’s encouraging that the injury seemingly isn’t as severe as it could’ve been.
Shakir’s ailment adds him to a lengthy Buffalo injury list generally uncharacteristic of teams at minicamp; 10 players either missed or were limited participants in Tuesday’s practice, with head coach Sean McDermott stating that the team had been “hit with the injury bug.”