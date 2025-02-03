Buffalo Bills land intriguing DB in offseason trade proposal
Heading into the NFL offseason, the Buffalo Bills are expected to be active. They may not be able to swing massive moves with their financial situation, but they need to improve the roster as a whole.
One area that could be improved is at the cornerback position.
Throughout the course of the 2024 NFL season, it was clear that the Bills were lacking playmaking and consistency at cornerback. With that in mind, there are a few avenues that Buffalo could take for improvement.
They could consider drafting a cornerback, they could sign one in free agency, or they could look to acquire one in a trade.
With that in mind, Bleacher Report has come up with a trade idea for the Bills. They think that targeting a deal for Las Vegas Raiders' cornerback Jack Jones could make a lot of sense.
In their suggested trade, Buffalo would send a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for Jones.
"Still, he managed to record three interceptions and 16 passes defended," they wrote. He clearly has upside, and the Bills need to find some cheap ways to add talent to their cornerback room. Kaiir Elam has been given plenty of chances to earn a more prominent role, and Rasul Douglas is an impending free agent who might be too expensive to retain."
Jones is coming off of a solid 2024 campaign in Las Vegas. He played in all 17 games, racking up 69 total tackles to go along with three interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and 16 defended pass.
In some ways, Jones played like a No. 1 cornerback. He has that kind of upside.
At 27 years old, Jones is in the prime of his career and will be for a good chunk of time. If the Bills were able to acquire him for a sixth-round pick, that would be a massive steal and a big step in the right direction for the Buffalo defense.
It is going to be very interesting to see what ends up happening with the Bills this offseason. They are not far away from winning a championship, but offseason improvement is needed.