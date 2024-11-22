Why former All-Pro RB LeSean McCoy thinks Bills Mafia deserves a Super Bowl
Buffalo fans are widely regarded as some of the most passionate in all of sports, their unwavering support of their teams regardless of their quality long separating the group from other fanbases around the country. Fans of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills are known for expressing their adoration in occasionally strange and unique ways, but their affection cannot be denied, with ‘Bills Mafia’ often being spoken about as one of, if not the, strongest fanbase in the league.
The supporter group is part of what endeared multi-time All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy to Buffalo after he was traded to the then-perenially uncompetitive team in 2015. Then a superstar Philadelphia Eagles running back who had never played for a football team outside of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, McCoy wasn’t initially thrilled about being shipped to Orchard Park, but he was ultimately won over thanks in large part to the passion of the fanbase. McCoy, who ultimately rushed for 3,814 yards over four years with the Bills, still speaks fondly about his time in Buffalo, often praising Bills Mafia whenever he has the opportunity.
He did so yet again during a recent appearance on the Buffalo Plus podcast, stating that he’d love to see their unrelenting passion and support rewarded with a Super Bowl appearance.
“That’s the thing, I want the Bills fans to get to the Super Bowl just because they’re so passionate, and they’re the best,” McCoy said. “They always ask me to compare them to Eagles fans, because Eagles fans are wild, too, but the Bills fans are like, no matter what the team is doing, bad or good, they’re going to support, right? And they love their Bills. I remember my first Thursday night game in Buffalo, there were so many RVs and trucks, they were there Monday. I would love for them, there would be so many broken tables that whole week. They deserve it, man. They’ve been through a lot.”
The Bills have not appeared in the Super Bowl since the 1993 season, long before the colloquial ‘Bills Mafia’ moniker was adopted. Buffalo looks well positioned to return this season, however, as it sits at 9-2 on the year as it enters its Week 13 bye; with the Bills holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo could ascend to the No. 1 seed in the conference and cement home-field advantage through the AFC Championship game should it win its remaining games and the Chiefs drop another bout.
Bills Mafia, if and when the team returns to the Super Bowl, will certainly be out in full force to attempt to will their team to victory. Perhaps McCoy will join them in the celebrations.
