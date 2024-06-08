Where do Josh Allen and Keon Coleman rank among NFL's new WR-QB duos?
Not sure if you've heard, but the Buffalo Bills have a new primary wide receiver.
Rookie Keon Coleman has been projected to be the team's new X receiver since being drafted as the first pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft. This means that for the first time in four seasons, Buffalo will have a new QB-WR duo; Coleman figures to take over the top spot on the depth chart following the offseason departure of Stefon Diggs.
The Bills aren’t the only team with a new pairing of receiver and signal caller; Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports has broken down the twelve new QB-WR duos that we’ll see in the NFL this season. Where does the analyst rank Buffalo's new dynamic duo?
He has them ranked as the fifth-best new duo in the league this season, and has projected the following stats for Coleman: 61 receptions, 826 yards, and 5 touchdowns.
If these predictions are accurate that would be a great rookie season for Coleman. Those stats would make Coleman’s year one of the most productive rookie seasons in Bills history. Now let’s look at what Dajani has to say about the Bills new receiver, “Coleman led the ACC in receiving touchdowns last season with 11, and was a stud specialist as well. His unique personality has already made him beloved. Now comes the task of being a WR1.”
Looking at the other rankings around the Allen and Coleman duo, J.J. McCarthy and Justin Jefferson slot in just above them at fourth. That could be considered controversial because having a rookie quarterback ranked above the second-best quarterback in the NFL is... interesting, to say the least. Jefferson is the best receiver in the league, but putting that much faith in a rookie quarterback who had question marks in the pre-draft process is slightly shocking.
The number one new duo in the eyes of CBS Sports is C.J. Stroud and Stefon Diggs, which in terms of talent, is fair, but still slightly heartbreaking for those in Western New York.