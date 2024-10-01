Bills slide in NFL Week 5 power rankings after defensive depth is 'exposed'
Another week of the 2024 NFL season is in the books, with the Buffalo Bills now having their first blemish on their record after a 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.
A drop in national power rankings could be anticipated following the team’s 25-point loss, and while this notion is confirmed in ESPN’s Week 5 list, Buffalo doesn’t experience too steep of a drop. The Bills fall from second to third in the rankings, with beat reporter Alaina Getzenberg breaking down how Buffalo’s depleted defense struggled against a top rushing team in Baltimore.
“After the Bills survived with many backups through the first three weeks, their defensive shortcomings were exposed by Baltimore," Getzenberg wrote. "The Ravens forced the Bills out of their preferred nickel package, and everything went downhill with three backup linebackers on the field.
"The Ravens rushed for 217 yards before contact, which was the most the Bills had allowed in a game since 2012. Buffalo could get a potential boost in the coming weeks with the return of linebacker Terrel Bernard (pectoral) and nickel corner Taron Johnson (forearm). But the Bills should expect other teams to force them out of their scheme, and they'll need to adjust accordingly.”
Buffalo has been forced to roll out Dorian Williams and Baylon Spector at linebacker with Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard sidelined with their respective injuries, and free agent signing Nicholas Morrow was the third backer who checked in once the Bills switched from nickel to base personnel on Sunday. The three struggled to slow down Ravens running back Derrick Henry, as he rushed for 199 rushing yards on the Buffalo defense. There were moments of missed tackles and not lining up in the right gaps, which led to big runs.
The Bills’ defense is ranked 30th against the run through four weeks, allowing an average of 156.5 yards per game and the most yards per carry at 5.7. These stats show big issues with their front seven, including the young and inexperienced linebackers.
All hope isn’t lost as Bernard is close to returning to the lineup, which should help the defense out in the short term before Milano returns later in the season. The defense should receive another boost soon when reigning second-team All-Pro nickel defender Taron Johnson, who plays as a quasi-linebacker and himself is stout against the run, returns in what should be the coming weeks. The Bills are sitting at 3-1 on the season and have a date with the Houston Texans on Sunday.
