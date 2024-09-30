5 stats you'll want to know from Bills' gloomy 35-10 loss to Ravens
The Buffalo Bills were pecked to death by the Baltimore Ravens, 35-10, in their Week 4 Sunday Night Football bout. Buffalo wasn't able to do much on either side of the ball, and when it did, self-inflicted errors turned the game into a nightmare. Here are five stats from the ugly loss (at least one of which is positive, we promise).
Shakir's Streak Snapped
Wide receiver Khalil Shakir set a new NFL record for the consecutive number of regular season targets caught with 30 in a row. He broke the old record of 27 on the Bills' first drive then added a couple of more completions before a Josh Allen pass coming his way finally hit the ground. Despite the streak coming to an end, it should still be celebrated, as it's a feather in the third-year pass-catcher's cap as he continues to ascend into national prominence.
'Turnover Machine'
Josh Allen was commonly called a turnover machine during the 2024 offseason. Many opposing fans would point to total stats, not taking the time to understand that he doesn't miss snaps, let alone games, so boxscore scouting is a dangerous proposition. The moniker has taken a gut punch this year as Allen is the only quarterback in 2024 with at least 50% of his team's snaps played to NOT throw an interception. That number is even more impressive when you realize he is top ten in completion percentage and touchdowns this season. To take it a step further, Allen has gone 198 consecutive pass attempts without a pick.
One Score Game
The Bills hadn't lost a regular season game by more than one possession in nearly three years prior to Week 4, but this streak was snapped in the 25-point drubbing. The impressive stretch dated back to Sunday, November 21, 2021, when the Colts' Jonathan Taylor ran on Buffalo for five touchdowns in a 41-15 Bills loss.
Pressure Valve
Heading into Sunday night, the Bills were one of the better teams at getting pressure on the opposing quarterback. That went out the window with Lamar Jackson under center for the Ravens. According to NextGenStats, the Bills had zero players with an average separation from Jackson (distance from the quarterback at the time of the throw/sack) under 4.91 yards (Greg Rousseau), while the league average is 4.57 yards. Dawuane Smoot, DaQuan Jones, and Ed Oliver were all over five seconds.
Body Control
We all know Allen has an unfathomable ability to throw off platform with power and accuracy. What he did to Shakir on a 52-yard third-quarter pickup for the Bills' lone massive gain on Sunday was just incredible. Allen was less than a yard from the sideline when he dropped the bomb to his wideout, over 150 feet away from him. He is six of seven on such passes in his career, while the rest of the league is one of 16, per NextGenStats.
