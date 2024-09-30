5 stats you'll want to know from Bills' gloomy 35-10 loss to Ravens

Josh Allen was 0.9 yards away from the sideline when he threw a 52-yard completion to Khalil Shakir.



Since entering the NFL in 2018, Allen has completed 6 of 7 passes for 118 yards & 3 TDs within a yard of the sideline. The rest of the NFL is 1 for 16.



