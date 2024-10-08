Should we smash the panic button on Bills offensive line?
It's been back-to-back games where the Buffalo Bills offensive line has looked like a shell of the unit fans saw over the first three weeks of the 2024 campaign. Last week against the Baltimore Ravens, Josh Allen was pressured on 15 of his 34 dropbacks, and this week against the Houston Texans was no different, getting pressured on 16 pass attempts. He completed only one pass against the pressure for 24 yards, per NFL NextGenStats.
The Bills can still be successful with their "everyone eats" offensive mentality; however, the line protecting Allen and allowing him to feel more comfortable in the pocket is paramount in making the philosophy work. The quarterback also needs to re-learn how to manage and buy time within the pocket better, rather than taking off to the left or right as soon as he feels any pressure.
The line’s recent struggles are reciprocal with those of the receiving corps, and one could argue that the only reason why the unit is suddenly struggling is because of the pass-catcher group's inability to consistently create separation; Allen can’t target receivers who aren’t open, and the line can’t hold back pressure all day. While this certainly plays a role, the unit itself is not bereft of blame for its dip in form; per Pro Football Focus, Buffalo’s five starting linemen allowed a combined 17 pressures over the first three weeks of the season. They’ve allowed 22 over the past two games, resulting in four sacks.
Looking at PFF's grades for Buffalo's linemen in Week 4 is not a pretty sight; Spencer Brown and David Edwards were atrocious, earning grades of 37.4 and 34.3, respectively. Here is the situation with offensive lines: if one or two guys aren't holding up their end of the deal, it makes life difficult for the entire unit and the quarterback. It's not necessarily time to push the panic button, as we've seen the unit perform admirably as recently as two weeks ago; however, the recent trend is concerning. Going from allowing 5.6 pressures per game to 11 is far from ideal. Though improved play from the receiving corps and less evasion from Allen should help the line, the front five themselves need to return to their standard.
