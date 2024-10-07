Bills will 'see how this week looks' for two injured starters on mend
The Buffalo Bills could've certainly used their help in the deflating Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans.
Injured starters Taron Johnson and Khalil Shakir are key pieces of their respective units and neither injured party was available for the Bills when they visited the reigning AFC South division champions. Johnson, the All-Pro nickel cornerback, is still nursing a forearm injury that he sustained in a Week 2 win. Shakir, the team's leading wide receiver, banged up his ankle in Week 4.
Buffalo has an extra day in Week 6 prior to their Monday Night Football trip to the New York Jets on October 14, and there's a hope that both men can return for the important AFC East showdown. Head coach Sean McDermott provided an update on the two injuries late Monday afternoon in Orchard Park.
“Taron, we’ll see how he does this week. I think he’s improving a little bit. We'll have to see how the week goes. We’ll take it one day at a time," said McDermott.
The eighth-year head coach, who has only once taken the team past the AFC Divisional Playoff round, sounded a bit more optimistic when reporting on Shakir's status.
“Khalil, similar. I think he’s improving. We’ll just have to see how this week looks," said McDermott.
Shakir's absence was especially noticeable on Sunday in Houston. Bills' receivers seemed to create inadequate separation throughout most of the day, accounting for four total receptions on 18 targets.
Shakir made at least three receptions in each of the season's first four games. He caught 18 of 19 targets for 230 yards and two touchdowns.
While Shakir did not participate in practice last week, Johnson was a limited participant heading into the Houston game. Buffalo won't issue a new injury report until Thursday.
