Buffalo Bills cannot go back to Terrel Bernard, instead must keep veteran LB in place

As Terrel Bernard nears a return from injury, a couple of things are clear.

The Buffalo Bills cannot go back to their captain at the center of their defense, but rather must stick with Shaq Thompson as the team’s middle linebacker moving forward.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Bernard's health trending up

After missing each of Buffalo’s past two games due to an elbow injury, Bernard has been listed as a limited participant in each of the Bills’ first two practices leading into this weekend’s game against the New England Patriots.

On Thursday, he was seen by reporters in attendance at One Bills Drive wearing a heavy brace to protect his ailing elbow. But with his participation remaining steady throughout the week, there is a distinct chance he could be healthy enough to make his comeback against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

Terrel Bernard practicing. Has a pretty big brace on his right arm/elbow. pic.twitter.com/eAvM6flm7Z — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) December 11, 2025

Thompson standing in

In Bernard’s absence, Thompson has shined, helping the Bills’ run defense record two consecutive stellar performances.

The 31-year-old linebacker has totaled a team-high 15 tackles and eight defensive stops in the last two games, during which Buffalo has limited its opponents to an average of 60 yards rushing per contest. That’s a far cry from where the Bills were over the first 12 weeks of the season, when they were the worst run defense in the NFL, allowing 148.9 yards rushing per game.

His leadership has also made an impact, with Head Coach Sean McDermott lauding him for being increasingly vocal with his teammates as his time with the Bills has worn on.

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) and outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) celebrate after intercepting a pass. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Oh, captain

Bernard has been a good soldier for the Bills’ defense since elevating into a prominent role in his second NFL season. But as time has gone on, in part due to injury, his production and effectiveness at his position have deteriorated, and it has started to become detrimental to the unit's overall performance.

His missed tackle percentage of 17.9%, per PFF, would be a career high, while he is on pace for a career-low 25 defensive stops. Additionally, Bernard is not the most vocal leader, which seems to be something the Bills have needed more of this season, and thus has been provided by Thompson.

Moving forward, while there may be a spot for Bernard in a specialized role, for the time being, it would be most wise for Thompson to maintain his presence as the centerpiece of the Buffalo defense.

As the old saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

