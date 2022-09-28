'Cramping': Bills SI Power Rankings - Where's Buffalo Drop After Loss at Dolphins?

The Buffalo Bills are recovering after their hard-fought 21-19 loss against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

While the loss prompted the Bills to fall in the standings and power rankings, they didn't fall too far ... landing in second behind the 3-0 Dolphins.

"Buffalo takes solace in this: They’re not cramping in Orchard Park," Sports Illustrated writes. "They kept the ball for more than 40 of 60 minutes. They, as Buffalo Rumblings noted this week, had a 51-play differential between themselves and the Dolphins, one of the largest margins in a loss in NFL history. They’ll be just fine."

The Bills' loss in crushing fashion was not a defeat that triggered Josh Allen and Co. to push the panic button just yet. (Though it did "trigger'' coordinator Ken Dorsey.) It's a game that you win nine times out of 10 on paper, and this contest in particular happened to be the one you lose.

Had the Bills reversed one of their mistakes, like Allen's botched snap on a spike to end the first half, perhaps Buffalo would have remained atop the AFC East standings and power rankings.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers rounded out the top five on the rankings.

Next week, the Bills host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, who stand at No. 7 on the list after beating Mac Jones and the New England Patriots over the weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Orchard Park.

