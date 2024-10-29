Bills release speedy running back as IR practice window expires
The Buffalo Bills have released running back Darrynton Evans, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. The move comes after the club designated him to return from injured reserve on October 9; nearing the end of his 21-day practice window, Buffalo was quickly approaching the deadline to either re-activate the rusher to the roster or place him on season-ending injured reserve. It ultimately decided to do neither and released him outright.
A former third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans, Evans initially joined the Bills in the 2023 offseason, flashing in the preseason before being released as part of the team’s final roster cuts. He joined the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad after his release before being signed to the Chicago Bears' active roster, rushing for 105 yards in five games for the NFC North club. He would ultimately be waived and re-sign with Miami’s practice squad, rushing for 16 yards and one touchdown in two appearances for the Dolphins to close out the 2023 campaign. He saw his contract expire at the end of the season, ultimately inking a futures deal with Buffalo.
A talented back with 4.41 speed, Evans rushed for 63 yards on 13 attempts for the Bills in the 2024 preseason. He also caught a touchdown pass and returned a kick for 24 yards; the team placed him on injured reserve on August 27, where he spent the first eight weeks of the campaign. At just 26 years of age, Evans still has some upside and wouldn’t be a bad practice squad addition for Buffalo or any other interested clubs.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —