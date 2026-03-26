Bills Pre-Draft Visits Offer Clear Clues to 2026 Draft Position Priorities

With the 2026 NFL draft just one month away, the Buffalo Bills are hard at work scouting players they believe can help them improve their roster.

Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com points out that new head coach Joe Brady and general manager Brandon Beane have gotten an early start on bringing players to One Bills Drive. He guesses this allows more time with each prospect, rather than lumping multiple visits together.

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He also has a tracker of every player who has either met with the team or has a scheduled meeting as a top-30 visit. In the past, these visits have indicated which direction the Bills were leaning in the upcoming draft, and in 2026, it shows which positions they are prioritizing.

Based on early information, the Bills are placing a premium on wide receivers, linebackers, and defensive backs. Here’s a look at which players they’re currently focusing on.

Buffalo Bills Pre-Draft Visit Position Breakdown

The Bills top need is arguably wide receiver, even with DJ Moore added. It’s no surprise then that they’ve already used three visits on the position.

Wide Receiver: 3

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell runs a route during the game between the Mustangs and the Cardinals. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Chris Bell, Louisville

Malik Benson, Oregon

KC Concepcion was born in Upstate New York and said he’s watched the Bills his whole life. He’s a potential game-changer due to his speed and could be in play at No. 26.

Chris Bell is coming off an injury and could also be an option in Round 1, provided Buffalo is comfortable with his medicals. Malik Benson is a target outside of Day 1 and also possesses impressive speed, running a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash.

Linebacker: 3

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr rushes the line during the game between TCU and the SMU Mustangs. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jimmy Rolder, Michigan

Josiah Trotter, Missouri

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU

Linebacker is another big need, but the interesting thing about this list is that none of the players are expected to be in play during Round 1. Josiah Trotter is the most intriguing name since his dad is a former Pro Bowler and his brother currently plays for the Eagles.

Jimmy Rolder isn’t a name making the rounds in pre-draft hype, but he has great instincts as a run stopper. Kaleb Elarms-Orr is an athletic linebacker who could be there in the middle rounds.

Defensive Line: 1

Oklahoma Sooners defensive tackle Gracen Halton reacts during the first half against LSU. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Gracen Halton, Oklahoma

The only defensive tackle to meet with Buffalo so far is Gracen Halton, who said he had a Zoom meeting after the visit. He’s a disruptive player who can defend the run and get after the quarterback, and could be an ideal fit for Jim Leonhard’s defensive front.

Defensive Backs: 3

Texas defensive back Malik Muhammad during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo

Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

Buffalo signed Dee Alford at cornerback as well as C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone at safety. Still, they need more depth at each spot.

Andre Fuller is trying to follow in the footsteps of Quinyon Mitchell and make the leap from Toledo to the NFL. He’s seen as a late-round pick but could go higher than expected.

Malik Muhammad is a versatile corner who excelled on the boundary for Texas, but can play in the slot.

A.J. Haulcy excelled at Houston before transferring to LSU. He proved he can perform at the highest level and knows how to find the ball.

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