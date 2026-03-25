Bills Stadium Update Reveals Massive Progress Inside New Highmark

The Buffalo Bills will have a new home in 2026 as the team is set to debut their new Highmark Stadium.

Earlier this month, Bills chief operating officer and president of business operations Pete Guelli said the stadium had faced some delays during construction. Despite this, Guelli said he expects to be on schedule due to the hard work from the crew.

“I was in the office on Sunday, and you can see the work going on—it’s seven days a week,” said Guelli to WKBW at the time. “Whatever it takes to get it open. So I think we’re in a great spot.”

He went as far as to say they should “get the keys” in June, allowing them to host preseason games in August.

Now as April approaches, it appears Guelli was accurate in his prediction. A new update has been revealed, claiming that construction is 93 percent complete, and nearly all the seats have been installed.

The grass field is in, and the sideline is turf, which is a unique feature. As far as completion percentage, the Field Club is the farthest along and includes a team walkout which allows fans to get up close to the players as they head to the field.

Highlights from Highmark Stadium 🏟️



- Construction is 93% complete

- 99% of the seats are installed

- Grass field is luxurious, sidelines are turf, the video boards massive

- The Field Club is the most complete space and includes a team walkout@WGRZ pic.twitter.com/m4eAE2KGAo — Robert Hackford (@Robert_Hackford) March 24, 2026

Bills praised for statues outside Highmark Stadium

On Tuesday, the Bills unveiled three bison statues in front of the stadium, symbolizing the strength and resilience of the Buffalo community. It’s said to represent both the people of the city and the spirit of the team.

Bills Senior Vice President of Design, Stadium Operations, Frank Cravotta, said these statues took years to come to fruition.

"This portion of the project has taken several years to come together. Right from the start, we wanted to place American Bisons in front of our stadium. It's taken a lot of hard work and coordination; we're thrilled with the result," said Cravotta.

The statues also symbolize family, with the presence of a bull, cow, and a calf.

Charging into the future.



Here's everything you need to know about the bison statues at @HighmarkStadm: https://t.co/dcPInz831Q pic.twitter.com/EguzeU9b4R — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 24, 2026

The statues have been met with general praise, including Pat McAfee going off about them during his latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

While these statues will be a popular spot for selfies, the real news is how far along the stadium is. Fans are eager to see the full unveiling and this latest update is a reminder of how close that is.

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