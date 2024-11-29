Bills Central

49ers vs. Bills: Top 5 storylines to watch in NFL Week 13

The Buffalo Bills will look to lock up a playoff spot in their Week 13 showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. Here are five storylines to watch.

Greg Vorse

Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

This article was produced in conjunction with Cover 1, a leading voice in making the intricacies of Buffalo Bills football digestible. Be sure to subscribe to their YouTube channel and podcast feeds.

The Buffalo Bills are one win away from locking up the AFC East for the fifth straight season, guaranteeing at least one home playoff game (with the potential for more). They can do that on Sunday night when they host an underachieving San Francisco 49ers team on Sunday Night Football. Here are five storylines to watch for in a game that could set the stage for the rest of the regular season.

AFC Beast

Sean McDermot
Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As laid out in the lede, the Bills need just one more win to secure the AFC East for what would be a franchise record fifth straight year. This comes in a year when every talking head you could find seemed to pick either the New York Jets or Miami Dolphins to win the division. If Buffalo can lock things up in Week 13, it would be the earliest a team has clinched its division in over a decade. Not bad for a team that was supposedly "rebuilding."

'Tis the Season

Highmark Stadiu
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

You can't open any social media app this weekend without seeing something about the Lake Effect snow that Western New York is set to receive. With 40 years of experience living on Lake Erie, one thing that I know is true is that Mother Nature is often a cruel mistress to those of us who call this area home. Will it be another snow event? Will it be a pristine December evening? The greatest experts in the field of weather prediction don't truly know, so I'd suggest not worrying.

Related: Bills LB offers glowing review of Matt Milano amid injury recovery

Health

Keon Colema
Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

We are used to the Bills being the more banged-up team heading into most matchups, but that is NOT the case with the 49ers. They didn't have their quarterback Brock Purdy last week or their top pass rusher in Nick Bosa. We'll have to wait until closer to game time to see if they go on Sunday. The Bills aren't without their own bumps and bruises, as we haven't seen rookie wideout Keon Coleman or starting right tackle Spencer Brown in a couple of weeks. This game also could see the return of All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano.

Bye Week Boost

Sean McDermot
Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Bills are 7-0 under Sean McDermott coming out of their bye week. There really isn't any need for elaboration here; give the sideline boss an extra week to prepare for an opponent, and he'll likely take advantage of it.

Highmark High

Josh Allen
Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills haven't lost a regular-season home game in over a calendar year, ripping off eight straight victories in Orchard Park. The last loss was on November 13, 2023, to the Denver Broncos. Keeping that trend and the others listed above would be a great start to December for Bills Mafia.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Greg Vorse
GREG VORSE

Greg Vorse joined SI to cover the Bills in July of 2024. Greg has spent two decades covering Buffalo football, first as a sports reporter for WJET (ABC) in Erie, Pennsylvania, from 2004 to 2007, then, starting in the summer of 2007, for Time Warner/Spectrum News. He was an award-winning broadcaster during his time on television for stories on the high school, college, and professional ranks. Greg has also covered the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers during his broadcasting and journalism careers. Aside from a love of athletic competition, Greg, his wife, and their two children enjoy vacationing and changing the stereotypes of pit bull terriers.

Home/News