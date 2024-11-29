Bills LB offers glowing review of Matt Milano amid injury recovery
The Buffalo Bills, on paper, boast one of the league’s more dynamic linebacker duos in Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard. The two, though possessing singular skill sets, are alike in that they both boast seemingly innate noses for the football; both defenders seem to always come up with pivotal fumble recoveries, interceptions, or general splash plays when needed, their stellar play over the middle of the field, in theory, forcing opposing offenses to target the boundaries where they, too, are met by lockdown defenders.
The only problem is that Milano and Bernard have rarely been deployed at the same time. The now third-year defender didn’t ascend to Buffalo’s starting lineup until the 2023 season when Milano’s long-time running mate Tremaine Edmunds departed for Chicago; they played superbly alongside each other through parts of five games before Milano suffered a season-ending tibia fracture in Week 5. The veteran watched from the sidelines as Bernard grew into a leadership role in the team’s defense, the two finally getting another opportunity to play with each other in 2024's training camp before Milano suffered a bicep tear that landed him on injured reserve.
Milano looks set to finally return to the lineup after nearly 14 months, as he’s in line to be activated from IR after being a full participant in this week’s practices. The team opened his 21-day practice window ahead of their Week 11 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs, with Bernard having the opportunity to re-acclimate himself with his teammate over the past several weeks; he’s been encouraged by what he’s seen from the former All-Pro, recently telling The Batavia Daily News’ Alex Brasky that it doesn’t look as though the 30-year-old has missed a beat.
“It’s what we expect,” Bernard said on Wednesday. “He’s worked hard the past year, year and a half, to get himself ready to go play. Going through individual drills and team stuff, he’s where he was when he left off, if not better. I think just his communication. his energy, his effort when he’s out there, has been great to have just back out there.”
Bernard has been forced to miss some time this season, as well, as he’s missed three games with pectoral and ankle injuries. He’s been expectedly stellar when available, recording 57 tackles and two interceptions as he’s helped Buffalo’s defense wade through injury waters at seemingly every level. With a former Pro Bowler seemingly in line to make his return, Buffalo’s already stout defense figures to only improve.
