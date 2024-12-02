All studs, no duds from Bills' AFC East-clinching win vs. 49ers
Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season will go down as a memorable one for Bills Mafia and the Buffalo Bills franchise; from playing in the snow to Josh Allen making history with a touchdown pass and catch on the same play, all was clicking for Buffalo as it secured a 35-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers and its fifth-straight AFC East Division title.
The Bills controlled the game on the ground as the snow played a significant role, with Buffalo finishing the game with 220 rushing yards. The team's defense shut San Francisco down throughout most of the night, limiting the 49ers to just 239 total yards of offense.
Here's a look at some obvious studs for the Bills in their win on Sunday night.
Stud: QB Josh Allen
Let's be honest: anyone who throws two touchdowns, rushes for one, and catches a touchdown in the same game is more than a stud. That's legendary status from Josh Allen, who continues to amaze fans after accumulating 148 passing yards and 18 rushing yards in the heavy snow. While the yardage is not where it would usually be, tallying four touchdowns on just three trips to the endzone (and becoming Buffalo's all-time leading touchdown scorer in the process) allows Allen to still find himself near the top of the NFL MVP conversation.
Stud: RB James Cook
Before the Allen touchdown pass and catch, James Cook had the best offensive play of the night as he busted out a 65-yard touchdown run in the first half to give the Bills a 14-3 lead. Cook would rack up 107 rushing yards and 13 receiving yards on one catch with one touchdown run in the win. The running game was always going to be a factor with the snow coming down in Orchard Park, and Cook more than held up his end of the bargain.
Stud: DE Greg Rousseau
Greg Rousseau has been a frequent visitor on this list, as he has been the best pass rusher on the Bills all season. On Sunday, Rousseau had four tackles, three tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, one sack, and a fumble recovery. The 49ers' offensive line was not able to hold Rousseau back, as even with the 49ers running the ball more, Rousseau was able to shut down the running game in the second half.
Stud: LB Matt Milano
Bills fans were happy to see their starting linebacker Matt Milano back on the field on Sunday night. He finished the game with five tackles and was tied for third on the team in that category. It wasn't his best game, but nobody was expecting him to look like his All-Pro self in his first football game in over a year. It was, nevertheless, encouraging to see Milano get his footing under him as he ramps up for the postseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —