Buffalo Bills HC gives heart-wrenching thoughts about loss to Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills and head coach Sean McDermott came so close once again to punching their ticket into the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, they came up just short on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs, falling by a final score of 32-29.
At the end of the day, the Bills simply didn't make enough plays. They had opportunities, but they did not take advantage of them.
Granted, there were some questionable calls and no-calls throughout the course of the game. However, Buffalo simply did not make enough plays and that lost them the game.
Once again, the fans are in shambles. After such an amazing season, ending it like this is painful.
Following the game, McDermott spoke out about his immediate thoughts on the game and what he told his team.
"It's not the result we wanted... I told them... I love em," McDermott said.
Josh Allen and company have to wait for another season once again. Far too often in recent years, the Bills have been unable to make enough winning plays.
Heading into the offseason, there is a lot of work for Buffalo to do. The defense was clearly not good enough and the offense could use another weapon or two for Allen.
This loss is going to sting throughout the entire offseason. It truly felt like this could be the year that the Bills finally break through and get into the Super Bowl. That simply wasn't the case.
Hopefully, this ends up being a good learning experience for next year. Fans are tired of hearing that statement, but it can be a major truth. Many players will be back in 2025 and can use this loss as motivation to attack the offseason harder and get better.
Growing from within will be a huge key for Buffalo along with offseason additions.
Only time will tell what comes next for the Bills, but for now there is a very empty feeling in Buffalo.
