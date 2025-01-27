Studs and duds in Bills' heartbreaking AFC title loss to Kansas City
And just like that, the Bills' season ended in heartbreak once again, as they fell to the Chiefs 32-29 in the AFC title game on Sunday.
While the offense posted 374 total yards, the Bills could not make the plays when needed at the end of the game. The defense struggled to contain Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he ran for two scores.
Buffalo wasn't without its top performers, but some struggled in the loss. Here's a look at the studs and duds for the Bills.
Stud: WR Mack Hollins
In a game where the Bills needed their receivers to make big plays, Hollins repeatedly came up clutch. Hollins caught three of his four targets for 73 yards and a 34-yard touchdown catch late in the first half. He also had a 32-yard fourth-quarter catch that led to a touchdown to tie the game at 29-29. No other player on the team had more than 50 yards receiving, so Hollins came up clutch in big moments.
Duds: Bills Defensive Line
Too often, Patrick Mahomes had time in the pocket and could make plays on the run. Jordan Phillips was the only one who got a sack, and Ed Oliver got two quarterback hits. Otherwise, there was not much pressure from the unit, which made it easier for Mahomes to rush for two scores, pass for a touchdown, and throw for a two-point conversion. Guys like Von Miller, A.J. Epenesa, and Greg Rousseau just didn't play like they have all season.
Stud: RB James Cook
Cook performed admirably as he made a difference in the running game and through the air. He finished with 85 rushing yards and two touchdowns while finishing second on the team with 49 receiving yards on three receptions. Credit has to be given to Cook for what was a great season and a solid playoffs for the young running back.
Dud: The Referees
No, the referees are not a part of the Bills, but let's face it: they missed some calls. From catches with the ball hitting the ground to Allen's QB sneak being called short, there were moments in this game that broke the hearts of Bills fans everywhere. The refs will be questioned for their calls despite the Bills missing their own chances to win.
