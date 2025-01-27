Bills season ends in AFC championship loss to Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills will have to wait at least one more season for that elusive championship.
A year where the Kansas City Chiefs are not in the way might be the only hope they have. But at least it was close. The Bills fought hard, overcoming a 21-10 deficit in the second half, tying the game at 29 midway through the fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a go-ahead field goal with 3:33 left on the clock. The Chiefs forced a turnover on downs after Josh Allen's desperation heave to Dalton Kincaid fell just short of completion.
The Chiefs advance to take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Philadelphia dismantled the upstart Commanders in the NFC championship game, coasting to a 55-26 win in the first contest Sunday.
