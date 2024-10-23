Bills’ upcoming opponent acquires new starting LB four days before Week 8 clash
The Buffalo Bills are set to face off against linebacker Ernest Jones for a second consecutive week, as the Tennessee Titans have traded the 24-year-old defender to the Seattle Seahawks just four days before the NFC West leaders are set to host the Bills in a Week 8 clash.
It adds to what has been a whirlwind few months for Jones, a former third-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams who was traded to the Titans in late August. Seattle parted ways with Jermone Baker and a fourth-round draft pick in the deal, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero; Baker, too, was a recent acquisition by his (now former) club, just signing with the Seahawks as a free agent this past offseason.
Jones has recorded 364 tackles and 12 pass deflections throughout his four-year NFL career. He’s an athletic linebacker who figures to fit well in Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald’s defensive scheme, a welcomed addition to a team that ranks 21st in the NFL in total defense through seven weeks of the season.
What makes this trade relevant for Buffalo is its schedule, as it’s set to face off against the Seahawks this Sunday. It’s also a bit humorous that the Bills just hosted Jones’ previous team this past Sunday, a 34-10 win over the Titans in which Jones started for Tennessee; he recorded five tackles and one quarterback hit in the win, also tallying two quarterback pressures and one pass deflection.
Whether Jones suits up for Seattle this weekend remains to be seen, but the Seahawks did part ways with a starter to acquire him. Assuming he goes, he’s not the only familiar face Buffalo will see on Sunday, as former Bills defender Tyrel Dodson has started all seven of Seattle’s games at linebacker this season.
