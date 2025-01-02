Buffalo Bills should jump into free agency sweepstakes for star WR
It is never too early to begin looking ahead to the offseason. For the Buffalo Bills, all of the focus is on winning a Super Bowl, but there are some needs that they will need to address in the offseason.
One potential area that the Bills could look to improve would be at wide receiver.
Amari Cooper was acquired before the NFL trade deadline to provide Josh Allen with a potential go-to weapon. Unfortunately, that has not ended up being the case.
With that in mind, could Buffalo consider looking at another option in free agency? Cooper is set to hit free agency as well and the Bills could let him walk in favor of a better option.
How about potentially jumping into the free agency sweepstakes that will surround Tee Higgins?
Adding a talent like Higgins would take the Buffalo offense to another level. He has legitimate No. 1 potential and has shown off some of that throughout the 2024 season with the Cincinnati Bengals.
In 11 games this season with the Bengals, Higgins has racked up 69 receptions for 858 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those numbers would look great at the top of the Bills' wide receiver depth chart.
Higgins would immediately give Allen an even more favorable outlook for the future. He has already had an MVP-caliber season this year without having a clear-cut star wideout.
At just 25 years old, there would be no concerns about Higgins falling off anytime soon. Those concerns have started surfacing about Cooper.
Signing Higgins would be an upgrade over Cooper both now and for the next few years.
Buffalo might have to get creative to sign Higgins. He is going to command a fairly large contract, but the Bills could clear enough cap room with some contract restructures. If they want to get him, there would be a way to do so.
This would be the biggest all-in move that Buffalo could make. They would need to focus heavily on the defensive side of the football in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the offense would be elite.
All of that being said, fans should not expect the Bills to sign Higgins. However, they could be a sleeper team to watch if they decide to get Allen the best possible weapon that they can.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —