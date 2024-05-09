Bills announce signing of 12 undrafted free agents
The Buffalo Bills have officially announced the signings of 12 undrafted free agents, increasing their 2024 rookie class from 10 to 22 players. All 12 of these players were first reported to sign with the team shortly after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Buffalo has officially signed former Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr., Utah guard Keaton Bills, Campbell offensive lineman Mike Edwards, Oklahoma defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd, Auburn offensive lineman Gunner Britton, Miami defensive tackle Branson Deen, Miami cornerback Te’Cory Couch, wide receiver Xavier Johnson, Houston defensive end David Ugwoegbu, Tulane wide receiver Lawrence Keys, Western Michigan cornerback Keni-H Lovely, and San Diego State punter Jack Browning.
You can read our in-depth analysis of all 12 of these players in our recently published UDFA primer. We’ve also broken down which undrafted free agents have the best chance at making the 53-man roster.
Bills fans will get their first look at the team’s 2024 class on Friday morning when rookie minicamp commences.