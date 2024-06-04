Bills sign 8 members of 2024 NFL Draft class to rookie contracts
Signed, sealed, delivered—Bills Mafia, they’re (officially) yours.
The Buffalo Bills have inked eight members of their 2024 NFL Draft class to their rookie contracts, meaning that nine of the 10 players selected by the team throughout the three-day event are now officially members of the team.
The Bills signed second-round pick Cole Bishop, third-round pick DeWayne Carter, fourth-round selection Ray Davis, fifth-round picks Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Edefuan Ulofoshio, and Javon Solomon, and sixth-round choices Tylan Grable and Daequan Hardy to standard four-year rookie deals Tuesday morning. Seventh-round pick Travis Clayton inked his entry-level deal last month; wide receiver Keon Coleman is the only player selected by the team in the 2024 draft who has not yet signed a contract.
The rookies have signed their deals as offseason OTAs continue at One Bills Drive. The team will commence its mandatory three-day minicamp on June 11.