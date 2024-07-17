Bills RT gives update on his training camp availability after offseason surgery
Buffalo Bills starting right tackle Spencer Brown looks set to be a full participant when the team’s 2024 training camp commences at Rochester’s St. John Fisher University next week. The offensive lineman stated he’ll be a “full go” at the start of camp while speaking to The Buffalo News’ Ryan O’Halloran at his youth football camp.
Brown underwent offseason shoulder surgery despite not appearing to suffer a significant injury at any point in the 2023 campaign. He started all 17 games for the Bills last year, constructing a solid season in which he bucked a lot of the Buffalo faithful’s doubts about him.
Brown quietly suffered a torn labrum during the Bills’ AFC Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, finishing the game before further dislocating his shoulder on his car ride home. He did not fully participate throughout the team’s June mandatory minicamp, instead working off to the side in individual drills as he continued his rehab. His full availability from day one is a promising sign that his recovery is on schedule, if not complete. It will also allow maximum time for the team’s reworked offensive line to gel, as Buffalo is set to have a new starting center and left guard in 2024 (though pads are not worn throughout the first several training camp practices and, thus, it’s not a perfect facsimile of offensive and defensive line play).
Brown allowed 42 total pressures in the 2023 season, per Pro Football Focus, an average of 2.5 per game, which was a career-low. He’ll look to build on the solid foundation he constructed last season in 2024, the final year of his rookie contract. Buffalo's training camp kicks off on July 24.
