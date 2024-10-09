Report: Bills among few teams still interested in Raiders WR Davante Adams
The Buffalo Bills are among just a few teams still pursuing Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, per The Athletic. Tashan Reed, Vic Tafur, and Dianna Russini listed the Bills among three other clubs in a Tuesday article covering the sweepstakes.
“The New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Pittsburgh Steelers are among the teams who remain interested in acquiring Adams after reaching out to the Raiders, while the Buffalo Bills are monitoring the situation, according to league sources,” the three wrote.
While the reporters didn’t confirm that the Jets, Saints, Steelers, and Bills are the only teams interested in Adams, the three did rule out a number of teams previously thought to be interested, namely the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, and Baltimore Ravens.
Buffalo’s interest doesn’t seem to be as overt as that of the Jets, Saints, and Steelers, which makes sense given the salary cap hurdles the team would have to clear in order the acquire the multi-time All-Pro. Adams has a base salary of $17 million ($12.5 million of which remains this year, per The Athletic), a number that balloons to roughly $35 million in the final two years of his contract; the Bills currently have just north of $3 million in available salary cap space. Buffalo likely won’t become a realistic player for Adams unless Las Vegas becomes open to the idea of eating some of his salary for this year, something it’s reportedly not interested in doing at this time.
The Bills’ interest in Adams makes sense, as the team lacks a bonafide No. 1 option in their receiving corps. Buffalo constructed a mishmash weapons group of talented, but unproven weapons in the wake of the offseason departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, and though the unit has potential, it hasn’t been able to consistently produce through the first five weeks of the 2024 campaign; the team’s wide receivers combined for just four catches on 18 targets in the Bills’ Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans.
Buffalo’s offense would likely benefit from the addition of a proven alpha target, which is exactly what Adams is. He’s unequivocally one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, an immensely talented pass-catcher who is one of the most prolific route runners the league has seen in recent memory; he’s topped 1,000 receiving yards in five of his 10 professional seasons, leading the league in receiving touchdowns twice as he’s earned Pro Bowl honors on six separate occasions.
Adams would immediately give one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in Josh Allen a go-to top option, elevating the Bills’ offense from potentially dangerous to unquestionably one of the league’s best. The Raiders are reportedly seeking a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in exchange for the 31-year-old; Buffalo currently owns two picks in next year’s second round, acquiring an extra selection in exchange for Stefon Diggs this past offseason.
