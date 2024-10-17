Titans vs. Bills: 5 storylines to watch in NFL Week 7
This article was produced in conjunction with Cover 1, a leading voice in making the intricacies of Buffalo Bills football digestible. Be sure to subscribe to their YouTube channel and podcast feeds.
It's a familiar view for the Buffalo Bills six weeks into the 2024 campaign, as they're once again sitting atop the AFC East and looking down at the rest of the division. They now have a chance to put some space between them and the competition with a nice schedule coming up. Buffalo also made a huge trade, acquiring wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday. Here are five storylines to watch for when Buffalo hosts the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.
That's Amari
The Bills were 4-2 and could have probably won the division, earned the No. 4 seed in the playoffs, and hosted a playoff game before adding Amari Cooper. That wasn't good enough for Brandon Beane, as he went out and traded for a bonafide star wide receiver in Cooper. The Alabama product is a five-time Pro Bowler, has seven 1,000-plus yard seasons, and 62 touchdowns. Yes, he is 30 years old, but just a season ago, he racked up 1,250 receiving yards and five touchdowns with Joe Flacco slinging the rock.
Related: Brandon Beane puts Buffalo Bills' $20 million kicker on notice
8-2
Before the Week 6 Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Jets, Buffalo was 3-2, and many "fans" were screaming that the season had already fallen off a cliff. The Bills won that game to get a 1.5-game lead in the division on the Miami Dolphins. Now, the Bills have a very real chance of hitting 8-2 through their first ten games. After they host Tennessee on Sunday, they go to 3-3 Seattle, return home to host 2-3 Miami, then visit the 3-3 Colts. I am not saying the Bills are winning all those games, but as of now, they should be favored.
JA100
Josh Allen will make his 100th career start on Sunday. There are all kinds of crazy numbers to what he has accomplished during those seven seasons. Two that happened in just the last week are his now having the most total touchdowns in a player's first seven years at 234. He also had his 21st game with two or more passing touchdowns and at least one rushing touchdown, drawing him within one of Cam Newton for the most ever. I'll say it again: Josh Allen is going to retire as the greatest dual-threat quarterback ever.
Health, Wealth, and Happiness
Cornerback Taron Johnson returned from his forearm injury on Monday and came up huge with an interception and several key tackles. That was the good; the bad was that wideout Khalil Shakir was clearly still hobbled, while defensive tackle Ed Oliver and running back James Cook didn't play. The Bills getting closer to healthy on both sides of the ball would be a welcomed sight for all of Bills Mafia.
Related: Top media analysts weigh in on the impact Bills' acquisition of Amari Cooper
Home Cooking
Bills Mafia, if you've felt like you haven't seen your team in a while, you're right. There hasn't been an NFL game played in the state of New York since the Bills hosted the Jaguars on Monday, September 23rd. It will have been almost a month between home games come this Sunday. The good side of that is now Buffalo hosts three of its next five games before the bye. Those games include this Sunday against Tennessee, a rivalry matchup with Miami, and hosting the Kansas City Chiefs, where the No. 1 seed in the AFC could be on the line.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —