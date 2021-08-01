Buffalo Bills training camp: Three thoughts after four days

The tone has been set for the rest of the summer by the work done already.

All is quiet on the Western New York Front as the Buffalo Bills rest today before hitting the field again Monday for their fifth practice of training camp.

So as they pause, so do we here at Bills Central to ponder three thoughts that have formed over the first four days.

1. Difficult decisions ahead

The Bills have a luxury of riches at certain position groups, like wide receiver, linebacker, offensive line, cornerback, defensive line and even quarterback, in which it's anyone's guess whether Jake Fromm or Davis Webb will be the survivor at No. 3.

The evaluation process will be complicated in determining how many to keep at each spot and who those players will be.

Special teams will no doubt factor in heavily, which could help someone like wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who could be considered the frontrunner for the returner job left open by the departure of Andre Roberts.

These are good and enviable problems to have, however.

2. Hey, Dawson Knox

One of the position groups widely considered not to be loaded is tight end, in which every role could be wide open.

But after four days, Dawson Knox has opened some eyes with tough catches and a generally encouraging overall performance.

The catch he made in traffic in the back of the end zone on Saturday is one of the highlights of camp so far, and it wasn't his only one.

3. Vaccine issue still lingers

Credit the strong bond between players on this unusually tight team from dividing the locker room over the COVID-19 vaccines and the refusal of a small but vocal minority to allow those perceived toxins to enter their bodies.

No complaints or criticisms have been voiced, at least on the record. They all have each others' backs.

But rest assured, there is realistically zero chance the Bills aren't going to get to the 85% threshold required by the NFL for full procedural freedoms by the time they start the regular season.

General manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott will make sure of that when it comes to final cuts and some players who otherwise may be deserving of roster spots find themselves on the waiver wire or the free-agent market.

Then we'll see how the players really feel about this whole issue and the double standard all teams will inevitably take when it comes to trimming the rosters to 53 players and forming practice squads.

Roster locks and noted anti-vaxxers like quarterback Josh Allen, guard Jon Feliciano, safety Jordan Poyer and wide receiver Cole Beasley (maybe) won't have to worry.

But for their lesser-talented allies in Club Paranoid, it will be a different story.

The bottom line is the powers that be have likely already determined that a slightly weaker roster at 85% is better than the strongest possible roster at under 85%.

Wakeup calls are coming by the end of the month.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.