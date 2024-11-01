Star WR, crucial CB questionable for Bills' Week 9 matchup vs. Dolphins
As one crucial player returns to the Buffalo Bills’ starting lineup, two (potentially) depart.
Head coach Sean McDermott gave a final injury update ahead of his team’s Week 9 clash with the Miami Dolphins during his Friday media availability; though he stated that starting middle linebacker Terrel Bernard looks set to return after missing Week 8 with an ankle ailment, he also said that wide receiver Amari Cooper and cornerback Christian Benford are questionable with wrist injuries.
Though it’s too early to hit the panic button with regard to either player, their questionable designations are concerning. Cooper appeared to have suffered a stinger during Buffalo’s Week 8 win over the Seattle Seahawks, but he didn’t miss meaningful snaps; he has been a limited participant in this week’s practices, taking part in the sessions with a heavily wrapped left wrist. Benford, too, seemingly injured his wrist during Week 8; he was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice before being limited on Thursday.
Cooper, a five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver whom the Bills acquired from the Cleveland Browns in mid-October, has looked promising throughout his first two games with Buffalo, reeling in five passes for 69 yards and one touchdown. His mere presence has also had positive ramifications on the Bills’ aerial attack, as defenses must account for the 10-year veteran when he’s on the field and, thus, leave space for Buffalo’s other pass-catchers; Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir have been the most significant benefactors of this, with the rookie posting 195 receiving yards over the past two games while Shakir caught nine passes for 107 yards in Week 8. Should he be unable to go, Cooper’s individual impact within Buffalo’s offense would not only be missed, but his lack of presence would be felt.
Benford has quickly established himself as one of the Bills’ most important defenders over the first eight weeks of the season, playing as well as any cornerback in the NFL to start the campaign. He’s recorded 35 tackles, four pass deflections, and one interception thus far, allowing only 16 receptions for 142 yards, per PFF. Quarterbacks have a passer rating of just 65.6 when targeting Benford, per PFF, which is good for 10th among cornerbacks who have logged at least 100 snaps in coverage.
The fact that both Cooper and Benford have participated in practice this week is encouraging with regard to their ultimate status, but only time will tell if they’re able to suit up in this weekend’s divisional bout.
