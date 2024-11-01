Bills circled as ideal trade destination for veteran Titans DT
The interior of the Buffalo Bills’ defensive line hasn’t gotten off to an ideal start to the 2024 campaign, as the injury bug has attacked the position group with particular fervor. Star defensive tackle Ed Oliver has missed two games while rotational defender Austin Johnson has missed another; standout rookie tackle DeWayne Carter was also just placed on injured reserve with a wrist injury, with the bevy of injuries being particularly inauspicious given that Buffalo oft-rotates its defensive linemen.
And the play of the group hasn’t been particularly stellar when at full health. The Bills’ defensive tackles have combined for just three sacks through eight games, and though the team’s play against the run has improved in recent weeks, they’re still allowing 120.3 rushing yards per game; given its need for bodies and an on-field spark, one could imagine Buffalo attempting to add a defensive tackle via trade ahead of next week’s November 5 trade deadline.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane has already stated that his team is open to adding before next Tuesday, and Bleacher Report believes that the team could find worthy reinforcements in the form of Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day. Writer Kristopher Knox circled Buffalo as a suitable landing spot in a recent article for the outlet, echoing that the 29-year-old would add insurance and talent to the middle of the defensive line.
“The Buffalo Bills may also want to take a look at Joseph-Day,” Knox wrote. “Buffalo appears poised to make a serious run in the AFC, but it has had issues stopping the run (4.8 yards per carry allowed). The Bills also recently placed rookie defensive lineman and third-round pick DeWayne Carter on injured reserve with a wrist injury. The Duke product appeared in the first seven games of the season, with two starts, and recorded nine tackles and four tackles for loss in his last four appearances.”
A former sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams, Joseph-Day has bounced around in recent years, playing for the Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, and Titans over the last three campaigns. A 6-foot-4, 310-pound tackle who is effective against both the run and pass, Joseph-Day has recorded 248 tackles, 35 quarterback hits, 24 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks throughout his six-year professional career. He’s tallied two sacks, nine quarterback pressures, and 13 run stops in seven appearances for Tennessee this season, per PFF.
Money will be a hiccup with regard to any potential move the cash-strapped Bills wish to make, as the team, per OverTheCap, currently has just $2.7 million in available salary cap space. It looks as though the team would be able to stomach Joseph-Day’s contract, as he has a base salary of just $1.4 million.
This is a potential acquisition that, on paper, checks every box. The 1-6 Titans are going nowhere fast this season, and they’d likely be open to dealing a veteran on an expiring deal such as Joseph-Day. Buffalo needs depth and generally improved play from the defensive tackle position, and there’s an affordable, capable veteran available for (likely) a day-three pick; the Bills also have at least some familiarity with the player, as they hosted him on a free agent visit in March. Buffalo likely won’t be the only team interested in the interior defender, so this will be something to monitor as the trade deadline approaches.
